The much-vaunted Indian batting line-up crumbled line pack of cards in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton on Thursday.
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult played the role of the wrecker in chief to perfection by taking a five-wicket haul. India's total of 92 runs is their seventh-lowest score in ODIs.
India's woes were compounded by the absence of both skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested by the BCCI to better managed the work-load and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was struggling with a hamstring issue.
Boult, after the match, said that the Indian definitely missed their captain, but the fans rued the absence Dhoni.
The 37-year-old also missed the third match. Before the series, Dhoni had never missed an ODI match due to injury or illness in some six years.
Here are some reactions:
Remember 25/5 against ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° when Mahi rescued team ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ with his 113*— âÂÂÂÂÂ¨KaviðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@kavitweetzzz) January 31, 2019
Saving the team from a collapse isn't everybody's cup of tea...we miss you today...#Dhoni #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ZOkQ5gFzfi
Dhoni always makes sure that Team India puts a Respectable total on the board regardless of such collapse. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/btoBK70An1— DHONIsm™ âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ (@DHONIism) January 31, 2019
Dhoni constantly reminding everyone in Advertisement " khelo khelo dimag se"— Akki (@CrickPotato1) January 31, 2019
Indian batsmen: pic.twitter.com/PKdN706MXk
Today after looking at the scoreboard of Team India 35/6, the first thing that came to my mind was MSD's fighting innings against Pakistan in Chennai's heat!— Varun Khandelwal (@MahiSensation) January 31, 2019
Dhoni always makes sure that Team India puts a Respectable total on the board regardless of such collapse!
.#NZvInd pic.twitter.com/fLMXW2yrZr
#INDvsNZ 39/6 ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂ God must be crazy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Harish NilangeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Nilangeharish) January 31, 2019
IndiaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ is badly missing #Dhoni today.He is the only player who can show great strength n resilience in this type of situation.
Get well soon @msdhoni ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂ indian team desperately needs youðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
He is a sun & our team a solar system#4thODI pic.twitter.com/DmX9AXFQHT
Dhoni fans watching #4thODI#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/prJJqAIFJz— Nitesh Kumar (@krnitessh) January 31, 2019
Dhoni to all batsman in the dressing room :#NZvIND ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ql7ftfLxhV— RockyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥/ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂSreeFan..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Kashyaplahariya) January 31, 2019
Last time we had DhoniðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wnUqFjXton— Bala (@poetbalaa) January 31, 2019
Now they can understand ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥Dhoni pic.twitter.com/YXafWNc16C— ðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂkavin ðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂ (@kavin_55) January 31, 2019
Dhoni is known as one of the fittest players, and he had missed only five ODI matches in the last 14 years before the second match – three matches (2013) due to a hamstring injury and one each against Ireland and South Africa in Ireland (2007) due to viral fever.
He has been in an imperious form of late. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman won the man of the series award in Australia, then played a crucial knock in the second ODI against the Kiwis.
