The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to become the first side to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match.

The three-match series is now locked at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first one convincingly and India returning the favour in style in the second game.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Third T20I between New Zealand and India

Date: February 10 (Sunday)

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Head-to-head:

Yes, one swallow doesn't make a summer. Despite India's big win in the second match on Friday, the head-to-head record in T20Is remains hugely in favour of the Kiwis. In the 10 completed matches, India have won three times, losing seven.

The seven-wicket win at Eden Park, Auckland was India's first in New Zealand. They have lost the three previous meetings.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.