Virat Kohli led India to their first bilateral ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade on Monday. India chased down New Zealand's 243 runs at Mount Maunganui with relative ease to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

India won the first two matches by eight wickets and 90 runs respectively.

Kohli, who led India to their maiden Test and ODI series wins in Australia, will not be part of the team as the Men in Blue continue their campaign in New Zealand. Ater the ODIs, they will play a three-match T20I series.

In his final match of the tour Down Under, Kohli scored 60 off 74 balls.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest the skipper for the remaining two matches and the T20I series to better manage the workload.

In the post-match ceremony, the 30-year-old said that "I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy 3-0 up sealing the series. I can relax and enjoy my break."

But in recent past, the skipper was allowed to skip the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Bengaluru, the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the T20I leg against the visiting West Indies at home.

Kohli will be seen in action during the limited-overs series against Australia at home and the Indian Premier League before the ICC World Cup in the summer.