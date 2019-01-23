Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in ODIs, reaching the mark in the first match of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand at Napier.

In an early burst, the 28-year-old removed both the Kiwi openers with Martin Guptill becoming his 100th victim. But it was Colin Munro's dismissal which got the fans talking. A beauty of an inswinger which left the left-handed batsman clueless.

Watch it here:

Just watch how Colin Munro got out.. Shami knocked him over #NZvIND #BlueIndia pic.twitter.com/xwUHSsRdpV — Blue India (@BlueIndiaLive) January 23, 2019

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss at McLean Park and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami