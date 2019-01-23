﻿
Mohammed Shami Beauty Leaves Colin Munro Clueless – WATCH

In an early burst, the 28-year-old removed both the Kiwi openers with Martin Guptill becoming his 100th victim. But it was Colin Munro's dismissal which got the fans talking.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in ODIs, reaching the mark in the first match of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand at Napier.

In an early burst, the 28-year-old removed both the Kiwi openers with Martin Guptill becoming his 100th victim. But it was Colin Munro's dismissal which got the fans talking. A beauty of an inswinger which left the left-handed batsman clueless.

Watch it here:

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss at McLean Park and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Napier Cricket India vs Australia Sports

