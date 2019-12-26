New Zealand Boosted As Trent Boult Returns For Boxing Day Cricket Test Against Australia

December 27, 2019
Poshan
New Zealand welcome back Trent Boult and have included Tom Blundell for the second Test against Australia.

Omnisport 26 December 2019
Paceman Trent Boult missed the first Test, which New Zealand lost by 296 runs in Perth, due to a rib injury sustained against England.
Trent Boult will return for New Zealand for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed.

(Cricket News)

Paceman Boult missed the first Test, which New Zealand lost by 296 runs in Perth, due to a rib injury sustained against England.

However, the left-armer is back in a boost for Williamson's men, while the skipper also confirmed Tom Blundell is to replace Jeet Raval at the top of the order.

Speaking about Blundell's inclusion, Williamson said: "He's a positive player and a smart cricketer so it's just trying to adapt to the conditions. 

"It's important he goes out and plays his natural game.

"He's been a very good player for a long time and he's a mature head. It's a really exciting opportunity for him."

After making scores of just 166 and 171 in the first Test, Williamson is confident New Zealand have learned plenty ahead of the second contest at the MCG.

"Perth was tough and Australia are very good and tactically sound," he said.

"It's important we learn from some bits of Perth but turn our focus to Melbourne and changing conditions and perhaps not be too reactive to that performance."

