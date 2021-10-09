Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Nepal Vs India, SAFF Championship, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Football Team's Must-win Game

Indian national football team needs a win against Nepal to keep their SAFF Championship 2021 hopes alive. Check match and telecast details.

In their last meeting, India beat Nepal 2-1 on September 5, 2021.

Jayanta Oinam
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 8:00 pm

India are competing in a five-team regional tournament to reinforce their supremacy. Combined the other four, and India still dwarf them in every aspect. Yet, India fight like a caged animal, in this case, the Blue Tigers. The colour, painted with so much vigour and nationalistic fervour, is losing its sheen as the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka tamed the 'national animal' in Male, Maldives. Now, India face Nepal. Another poor outing and the seven-time champions face an early exit from the 2021 edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. (More Football News)

The last time India failed to make the final, and the only time mind you, was way back in 2003 in Bangladesh when they finished third after losing to eventual winners and hosts Bangladesh in the sudden death. Interestingly, FIFA abolished it the next year 2004. After that heartbreaking defeat, India had played in every final and won four times, making them the undisputed champions of South Asia. And why not, no other country has the resources and manpower like India does, as a nation.

There's Indian Super League, I-League, Durand Cup, Federation Cup, Santosh Trophy, Rovers Cup, IFA Shield, etc. -- making India truly a football nation. But their national team continues to languish in the lower echelons of world football. And the recent results, or rather lack of it, against even lower-ranked neighbours present a worrying trend, that it's all been a hoopla for Indian football.

Standings

After two draws in two outings, India are fourth with two points in the five-team table. Gorkhalis, on the other hand, sit pretty at the top with six points from two wins in two. This will be their third meeting in little more than two months. The two teams were engaged in a two-match international friendly, with India winning the second 2-1 after a 1-1 draw in the first.

Nepal's best result in SAFF Championship has been a 3rd place finish in the inaugural edition in 1993 (Pakistan). In the last edition, they were blanked 0-3 by the Maldives in the semis.

As things stand now, Bangladesh (3 matches, 1 win, 1 draw and 1 defeat) are second with four points. The Maldives are third (1 win and 1 defeat) with three points from two matches. Sri Lanka are fifth ( 3 matches, 1 draw and 2 defeats) with one point.

The top two teams after the round-robin phase play in the final on October 16.

Match and telecast details

Match: SAFF Championship 2021 match between Nepal and India
Date: October 10 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 9:30 PM IST/ 9:00 PM Local
Venue: National Football Stadium, Male, Maldives

TV Channels: EUROSPORT/HD
Live Streaming: Discovery+ app.

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh - T Sports;
Maldives - Yes TV
Sri Lanka - Football Sri Lanka TV

Squads

Nepal

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha;
Defenders: Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa, Suraj Jeu Thakuri;
Midfielders: Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Tej Tamang, Rohit Chand;
Forwards: Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama.

India

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith;
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai;
Midfielders: Udanta Kumam, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Thounaojam, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad;
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

