Neeraj Chopra, Take A Bow ... You Have Fulfilled India's Dream, Says Abhinav Bindra After Tokyo 2020 Feat

Neeraj Chopra's gold is the second ever individual medal in the Olympics and it helped India overhaul their London Olympics medal tally of six medals. India now have seven medals in Tokyo 2020 with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Twitter erupted as Chopra clinched the gold with a distance of 87.58m.

Here are few reactions:

Abhinav Bindra said, "And Gold it is for Neeraj Chopra. Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's village Khandra erupted in joy.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo!" PM Narendra Modi said as he led the nation in celebrating a historic gold medal.

India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh said, “The Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him!”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also not far behind and tweeted

“It’s a GOLD First place medal, Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done.”

BCCI in a tweet said, "A proud moment for the nation as Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics"

PT USha who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker said, "Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son."

