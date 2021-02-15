NBA Wrap: Nuggets End Lakers' Winning Streak As Anthony Davis Hurt, Bucks Beaten Again

The Denver Nuggets ended the Los Angeles Lakers' winning streak in the NBA, while the Milwaukee Bucks slipped to another loss. (More Sports News)

Inspired by a Nikola Jokic triple-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, the Nuggets snapped the Lakers' seven-game winning streak with a 122-105 victory on Sunday.

Jamal Murray had a game-high 25 points for the Nuggets (15-11).

LeBron James managed 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who saw Anthony Davis (15 points in 14 minutes) suffer an Achilles strain.

Joker (23 PTS) and LBJ (19 PTS) trade their type of buckets to end the 1st half on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/3PU0VCxjY6 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021

The Bucks' losing run continued with a 114-109 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a triple-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Bucks were beaten.

Antetokounmpo has 100 points, 43 rebounds and 21 assists over the past three games, yet Milwaukee have lost all three.

He joined Russell Westbrook (November 2016) as the only players in the past 30 years to have 100-40-20 over a three-game span but lose all three.

Lillard lifts Trail Blazers, Towns shines

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and had 11 assists to see the Portland Trail Blazers end the Dallas Mavericks' four-game winning streak with a 121-118 success.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 44 points and nine assists, but he missed a jump shot that would have brough Dallas level with five seconds remaining.

Karl-Anthony Towns' double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome the Toronto Raptors 116-112.

The Washington Wizards upset the Boston Celtics 104-91 on the back of 35 points from Bradley Beal.

Lou Williams posted 30 points and 10 assists in the Los Angeles Clippers' 128-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics' slump continues

The loss marked Boston's 10th in their past 15 games. Star Jayson Tatum in particular struggled, going three-of-14 from the field for six points in 23 minutes.

Dynamic Doncic

Doncic hit an incredible three-pointer in the Mavericks' loss. He was five-of-eight from three-point range.

The floater from DEEP..



or the LEAPING crosscourt DIME??



Luka Magic on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lerDEoR7Dc — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021

Sunday's results

Washington Wizards 104-91 Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons 123-112 New Orleans Pelicans

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-112 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs 122-110 Charlotte Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-109 Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns 109-90 Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies 124-110 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 128-111 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 122-105 Los Angeles Lakers

76ers at Jazz

The teams leading their respective conferences meet on Monday. The Utah Jazz (22-5) are on a seven-game winning streak ahead of hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (18-9).

