August 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended For One Game

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended For One Game

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting the Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner

Omnisport 13 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended For One Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the court
AP Photo
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended For One Game
outlookindia.com
2020-08-13T16:22:15+05:30

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting the Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner. (More Sports News)

Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 NBA win over the Wizards on Tuesday after headbutting Wagner.

READ: Antetokounmpo Ejected For Headbutting

The reigning MVP will miss the Bucks' last game before the playoffs – against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday – after being handed a one-game ban.

"Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner during a stoppage in play, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations," an NBA statement read.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will face the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Next Story >>

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President Yadupati Singhania Dies In Singapore

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Giannis Antetokounmpo Other Sports National Basketball Association (NBA) Basketball Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×