November 19, 2020
Corona
NBA Draft 2020: List Of First-Round Selections

While all eyes were on Anthony Edwards and the top three selections, here are the first 30 picks from the 2020 Draft.

Omnisport 19 November 2020
The first round of the NBA Draft saw Anthony Edwards headline the league's newest recruits.
File Photo
2020-11-19T11:03:54+05:30

The first round of the NBA Draft saw Anthony Edwards headline the league's newest recruits.

Georgia guard Edwards, not LaMelo Ball, was drafted first by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Ball – the younger brother of 2017 second round pick and New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo – was the third draftee to the Charlotte Hornets, behind Golden State Warriors-bound center James Wiseman.

Here are the first 30 picks from the 2020 Draft.

 

2020 NBA Draft:
1. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
2. James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors)
3. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)
4. Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls)
5. Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers)
6. Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks)
7. Killian Hayes (Detroit Pistons)
8. Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)
9. Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards)
10. Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns)
11. Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs)
12. Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings)
13. Kira Lewis (New Orleans Pelicans)
14. Aaron Nesmith (Boston Celtics)
15. Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic)
16. Isaiah Stewart (Portland Trail Blazers)
17. Aleksej Pokusevski (Minnesota Timberwolves)
18. Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks)
19. Saddiq Bey (Brooklyn Nets)
20. Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat)
21. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)
22. Zeke Nnaji (Denver Nuggets)
23. Leandro Bolmaro (New York Knicks)
24. R.J. Hampton (Milwaukee Bucks)
25. Immanuel Quickley (Oklahoma City Thunder)
26. Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)
27. Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz)
28. Jaden McDaniels (Los Angeles Lakers)
29. Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors)
30. Desmond Bane (Boston Celtics)

