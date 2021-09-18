Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase

Railways' B Aishwarya claimed the women's long jump crown with an opening leap of 6.52m that propelled her among the top jumpers in the country.

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary clocked 9:51.01 to win gold in the women's 3000m Steeplechase. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T09:06:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 9:06 am

Parul Chaudhary of Railways won her second gold medal beating Maharashtra's Komal Chandrakant Jagdale in the women's 3000m steeplechase final in the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda, Warangal on Friday. (More Sports News)

Though Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) was credited with the only national record-breaking performance when he won the men's 35km race walk in 2 hours 46 minutes and 31 seconds, it was the women's 3000m steeplechase that made for great viewing for the goodly crowd that turned up.

Railways' B Aishwarya claimed the women's long jump crown with an opening leap of 6.52m that propelled her among the top jumpers in the country.

For someone whose previous best effort was over 6.25m on January 3, 2020 and the best this season was 6.16m in the Railways trials, the 24-year old will have pleasantly surprised fans of athletics.

The results (finals):

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Men: 3000m Steeplechase: 1. Shankar Lal Swami (Services) 8:46.05; 2. Mohammed Nur Hasan (Services) 8:50.00; 3. Balkishan (Services) 8:50.45.

110m Hurdles: 1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 14.09 seconds; 2. Sachin Binu (Services) 14.22; 3. Tarundeep Singh Bhatia (Services) 14.22.

High Jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh (Railways) 2.17m; 2. Bharathi Vishwanathan (Services) 2.17; 3. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Services) 2.17.

Shot Put: 1. Karanveer Singh (Railways) 18.46m; 2. Devinder Singh (Punjab) 18.02; 3. Vanam Sharma (Rajasthan) 17.96.

35m Race Walk: 1. Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 2:46:31.00 (New National Record. Old: 2:49:12.00, Manish Singh Rawat, Ranchi, 2021); 2. Sagar Satishchandra Joshi (Gujarat) 2:53:43.00; 3. Surinder Singh (Punjab) 2:54:22.00.

Women

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways) 9:51.01; 2. Komal Chandra Jagdale (Maharashtra) 9:51.03; 3. Priti Lamba (Railways) 10:22.45.

100m Hurdles: 1. C Kanimozhi (Railways) 13.54 seconds; 2. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 13.58; 3. K Nandhini (Tamil Nadu) 13.90

Long Jump: 1. B Aishwarya (Railways) 6.62m; 2. Sherin Abdul Gafoor (Tamil Nadu) 6.27; 3. Priyanka Kerketta (Railways) 6.05.

35km Race Walk: 1. Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) 3:15.17.00; 2. Sonal Sukhwal (Rajasthan) 3:18:35.00; 3. Priyanka Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 3:27:56.00.

Mixed

4x400m Relay: 1. Tamil Nadu (T Santhosh Kumar, I Dhivya, R Vithya Ramaraj, P Abhimanyu) 3:26.22 (New Meet Record. Old: 3:27.93, Delhi team, Ranchi, 2019); 2. Punjab 3:27.49; 3. Delhi 3:28.01. PTI KHS KHS SSC
SSC

Tags

PTI Athletics Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Mizoram U-19 Cricket Team Head Coach Murtaza Lodhgar Dies Of Heart Attack In Vizag

Mizoram U-19 Cricket Team Head Coach Murtaza Lodhgar Dies Of Heart Attack In Vizag

Davis Cup: India Lose Both Singles Matches, Trail 0-2 Against Finland

After Abandoning Tour, New Zealand Cricket Team To Fly Out Of Pakistan Today: PCB

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Defends His Rallying Cry For 'More Fans'

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

Juventus Report 210 Million Euros In Losses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

England Unsure Of Touring Pakistan After New Zealand Pull Out, To Make Decision In Next 48 Hours

England Unsure Of Touring Pakistan After New Zealand Pull Out, To Make Decision In Next 48 Hours

Rohit Sharma Best Man To Replace Virat Kohli As India’s T20 Captain, Say Former Cricketers

Rohit Sharma Best Man To Replace Virat Kohli As India’s T20 Captain, Say Former Cricketers

Durand Cup 2021: Army Green Beat Sudeva Delhi, Enter Quarterfinals

Durand Cup 2021: Army Green Beat Sudeva Delhi, Enter Quarterfinals

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Warns New Zealand After Sudden Tour Cancellation

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Warns New Zealand After Sudden Tour Cancellation

Read More from Outlook

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit on September 24.

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement