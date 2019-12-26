NADA Collects Samples At Ranji Trophy Cricket Match Between Delhi And Hyderabad

December 27, 2019
PTI 26 December 2019
The BCCI has come under NADA's ambit this season and it is learnt that two cricketers will be randomly tested (in-competition) in the matches they select.
The officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) checked in at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground for 'in-competition' testing of cricketers playing the Ranji Trophy group A league game between Delhi and Hyderabad.

(Cricket News)

Two representatives -- a Dope Control Officer and Chaperone -- collected samples of the players during the lunch time of the match.

"NADA officials came for random testing. As per our knowledge, they will be randomly selecting one player each from either side. Today, Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal and Delhi opener Kunal Chandela gave their urine samples," a senior DDCA official told PTI today.

The BCCI has come under NADA's ambit this season and it is learnt that two cricketers will be randomly tested (in-competition) in the matches they select.

However, it could not be ascertained how many Ranji matches have been earmarked for in-competition testing by the NADA.

"They are supposed to collect samples in the U-19, U-23 and women's matches also," a senior BCCI official said.

With the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) under suspension from the WADA, the NADA is currently getting its samples tested from the accredited laboratory in Doha.

