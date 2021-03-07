Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad For Rohit Sharma-led Most Successful Team

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians start their title defence with a clash against eternal bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma, who has established as the most successful captain in the shortest format of the game, will face off his national team captain Virat Kohli in the season opener.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

Last season, the first leg needed at Super Over thriller which was won by RCB. But Mumbai Indians won the return leg rather comfortably, by five wickets in the last over.

Check CSK's complete fixtures:

1 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 1st match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 9 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 5th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 13 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 9th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 17 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 13th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

5 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 17th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 23 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

6 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 29 (Thursday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

7 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 27th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 1 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 31st match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 4 (Tuesday). Time 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 36th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 8 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

10 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 39th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 10 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

11 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 42nd match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 13 (Thursday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 47th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 16 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

13 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 51st match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 20 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 55th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 23 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

Check CSK full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

Latest recruits: Adam Milne (INR 3.20 Cr), Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 5 cr), Piyush Chawla (INR 2.40 Cr), James Neesham (INR 50 L), Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 L), Marco Jansen (INR 20 L), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 20 L).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine