﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  MS Dhoni Not Available For India's Tour Of West Indies. Is ODI Retirement On The Cards?

MS Dhoni Not Available For India's Tour Of West Indies. Is ODI Retirement On The Cards?

Amid speculation about his international retirement, MS Dhoni is reportedly going to give India’s tour of West Indies a miss. Dhoni, an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, is expected to spend the next two months with his regiment.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
MS Dhoni Not Available For India's Tour Of West Indies. Is ODI Retirement On The Cards?
MS Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, has featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals.
AP
MS Dhoni Not Available For India's Tour Of West Indies. Is ODI Retirement On The Cards?
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T13:14:39+0530

MS Dhoni, the former India captain, on Saturday made himself "unavailable" for the Indian team's tour of West Indies as speculations raged about his future.

An Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, it is learnt that Dhoni will be spending better part of the next two months with his regiment.

ALSO READ: Selection For West Indies Tour Postponed; Focus Remain On MS Dhoni's Future

A top BCCI official confirmed the development.

"Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment," the official told PTI.

Dhoni, 38, has intimated his decision to the BCCI prior to the selection committee meeting on Sunday.

The official, however, made it clear that Dhoni is not retiring from cricket at the moment.

"We would like to say three things. He is not retiring from cricket right now. He is taking a two month sabbatical to serve his paramilitary regiment which he had committed much earlier," he said.

"We have now intimated his decision to skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad," the senior official added.

With Dhoni pulling out of the tour, Rishabh Pant is expected to be first wicketkeeper in all three formats while Wriddhiman Saha will be Pant's understudy in the Tests.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni New Delhi India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) India's tour of West Indies 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Marylebone Cricket Club Likely To Review Overthrow Rules After 2019 World Cup Final Row
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters