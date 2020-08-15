MS Dhoni, Helicoptering India's Cause: Legendary Cricket Captain's Top ODI Innings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all time. From a humble beginning, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batsman went on to conquer the world with his cool and calm demeanour, leading India to both the World T20 and ODI World Cup, and also the ICC Champions Trophy titles. For the record, he's the only captain to win all three ICC-sanctioned tournaments. And he may well remain so. (More Cricket News)

But his claim to fame, as they say, comes from his veritable cricketing knowledge, which enables him to play that perfect knock for the team -- bidding his time, assessing the situation before going for the final kill. This tried and trusted formula has helped India win numerous games, including the 2011 World Cup.

Here are five of Captain Cool's best ODI knocks

91 not out vs Sri Lanka, World Cup final in Mumbai on April 2, 2011

This will be remembered as MS Dhoni's best knock. Chasing a target of 275, India were in a spot of bother at 114/3 in 22 overs. Then, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and Dhoni (91 off 79) stitched a 109-run stand, before Yuvraj Singh (21 off 24) helped Dhoni in an unbeaten 54-run stand. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets with 10 balls to spare for their second World Cup title. In those stands, Dhoni outscored both Gambhir and Yuvraj 60(61):43(57) and 31(18): 21(24) respectively, showcasing his brilliance in front of the boisterous home crowd. His tournament winning 'helicopter' six off Nuwan Kulasekara will remain as one of the most enduring sights in Indian cricket.

148 vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam on April 5, 2005



After failing to impress in his first four matches, Dhoni was promoted to bat at number three. And it proved the perfect move to unleash the beast within, akin to Sachin Tendulkar’s own promotion in 1992. Dhoni not only scored his first international hundred against the visiting Pakistan but also announced the arrival of a modern-day power hitter. After losing the wicket of Tendulkar in the fourth over, Virender Sehwag (74 off 40) and Dhoni (148 off 123) added 96 runs. It was followed by a 149-run stand with Rahul Dravid (52 off 59, of which Dhoni scored 99 off 76. India's 356/9 proved too big a total for the neighbours as India won the match by 58 runs. And that was only the beginning.

183 not out vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Jaipur on October 31, 2005



Six months after hitting his maiden ton, Dhoni produced his highest individual ODI score of 183 not out off 145 against Sri Lanka at Jaipur. Rival wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara set the tone in a high-scoring match with a knock of 138 runs off 147 balls as the visitors set a still-a-daunting 299-run target. Continuing to bat at number three, Dhoni hit 15 fours and ten sixes against the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan to make a mockery of the target. India's next highest scorer was Virender Sehwag, who scored 39 off 37. India won the match by six wickets with 23 balls remaining.

92 not out vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in Indore on October 14, 2015



Dhoni, the shepherd, was at his best during this knock. India, up against a potent South African bowling attack, were reduced to 82/3 inside 18 overs, and then kept losing wickets at the other end while the skipper continued to wage a lone battle. During his unbeaten 92-run knock off 86 balls, Dhoni held the Indian innings together by stitching crucial stands with Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harbhajan. India's score of 247/9 proved just about enough as the Proteas could manage only 225.

87 not out vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Melbourne on 18 Jan 2019



After failing to hit a 50+ score in 14 innings, fingers started pointing at Dhoni, questioning his utility in a format where he used to rule like no one. But with the World Cup happening in the next five months, he needed to prove his worth again. And he did it so in style, helping India win their maiden ODI series in Australia. After fifties in the first two matches, Dhoni – having regained the lost touch – played a masterful knock, measuring every stroke to compile 87 runs off 114 balls while successfully chasing a 231-run target. He played that knock, probably, for himself to assure himself to push for the final glory, at the World Cup.

Other notable knocks

44 not out vs Australia in fourth ODI of Tri-series also involving Sri Lanka at Adelaide in 2012 — Needing 13 off four balls, Dhoni hit Clint McKay for a monster six, which many still believes to be his best six. And that description by the commentators, it helped cement Dhoni’s legacy as the greatest finisher in the game. India won by four wickets with two balls to spare.

45 not out vs Sri Lanka at Trinidad in 2013 — Needing 15 from the last over with nine down, Dhoni hit Shaminda Eranga for two sixes as India won by one wicket with two balls to spare. It was just the continuation of his love story with last over sixes, giving faith to his innumerable fans that if he’s there, anything is possible.

139 vs Australia in the 3rd ODI at Chandigarh on October 19, 2013 — This is one of his grittiest knocks on a losing cause. India, tottering at 76/4 inside 13 overs, found Kohli and Dhoni producing a 72-run stand, then lost two quick wickets. Dhoni then marshaled the tail-enders to produce stands of 76 with Ravichandran Ashwin, 37 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and 32 with Vinay Kumar. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 139 off 121 balls as India set a 304-run target. From a winning position, India lost the match by four wickets with three balls remaining as Adam Voges and James Faulkner scripted a stunning 91-run stand in no time, with the later hitting 64 off just 29 balls.