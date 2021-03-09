Mortal Remains Of Athletics Coach Nikolai Snesarev Taken To His Home Country

The mortal remains of India's middle and long-distance coach Nikolai Snesarev was on Tuesday taken to his home country Belarus, four days after he was found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Sports at Patiala. (More Sports News)

The dead body was first taken to Dubai by a 'flydubai' flight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around noon en route to Belarus capital Minsk.

Snesarev's mortal remains, to be taken by another flight from Dubai, is expected to reach Minsk on Wednesday.

This after the officials of the Athletics Federation of India completed the formalities to transport the coffin to Minsk.

"The coffin containing the dead body was sent from Patiala on Monday night and was received by AFI officials here. All the formalities were finished in the morning today and handed over to the concerned airlines for transportation to Minsk," an AFI official told PTI.

"We have handed over all the relevant papers from the police, hospital and accepting party in Minsk. We have also spoken to Mrs Nikolai and have sent the flight details and other information to her."

The AFI official said that the post-mortem report only mentioned "natural death" of Snesarev. His dead body was earlier sent to a government hospital in Patiala for post-mortem.

"The post-mortem report only mentioned natural death," the AFI official said.

The 72-year-old Snesarev, who returned to India after a gap of two years to be at the helm till the end of September, was found dead when the coaches at the NIS broke his room door after he did not report for the Indian Grand Prix 3 held on Friday last.

He had come for the meet from his base in Bengaluru. He had arrived in India only on March 2.

