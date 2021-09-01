September 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Moeen Ali Named Vice-captain Of England In Place Of Jos Buttler For 4th Test Vs India

Moeen Ali Named Vice-captain Of England In Place Of Jos Buttler For 4th Test Vs India

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

PTI 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:45 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Moeen Ali Named Vice-captain Of England In Place Of Jos Buttler For 4th Test Vs India
Moeen Ali has been named as Joe Root's deputy in absence of Jos Buttler.
File Photo
Moeen Ali Named Vice-captain Of England In Place Of Jos Buttler For 4th Test Vs India
outlookindia.com
2021-09-01T16:45:08+05:30

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England vice-captain for the fourth Test against India starting Thursday at the Oval. (Live Streaming | News)

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundreds and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks.

In this Test match, England have brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND: Karnataka Speedster Prasidh Krishna Added To India Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Moeen Ali Oval England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket India vs England England vs India Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos