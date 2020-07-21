Moeen Ali Named England Vice-captain for Ireland ODI Series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named seasoned Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali vice-captain for their upcoming ODI series against Ireland. (More Cricket News)

England will host Ireland in a three-match ODI series, to be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the first match taking place on July 30. It will be followed by matches on August 1 and 4.

England's squad for the series will be confirmed next week, after two intra-squad matches and a warm-up match on July 26.

Ali, 33, will be skipper Eoin Morgan's deputy in the absence of Jos Buttler, who is with the Test team. Currently, England are taking on a three-match Test series against the West Indies. Joe Root & Co will then take on Pakistan in another three-match Test series, starting August 5.

Ali failed to make the Test squad but received a call-up for the upcoming limited-overs cricket. He has so far played 60 Tests, 102 ODIs and 28 T20Is for England.

England had last week announced a 24-member training squad for the series.

England's ODI Training Group:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).