April 16, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mike Tyson Lands A Knock Out Punch In AEW Wrestling Appearance - WATCH

Mike Tyson Lands A Knock Out Punch In AEW Wrestling Appearance - WATCH

Mike Tyson, 54, looked in impressive physical shape as he stole the show in Florida, landing a massive punch on Cash Wheeler

Agencies 16 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mike Tyson Lands A Knock Out Punch In AEW Wrestling Appearance - WATCH
Mike Tyson wasn't too happy...
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Mike Tyson Lands A Knock Out Punch In AEW Wrestling Appearance - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-04-16T09:51:55+05:30

It may not quite be the real thing, but Mike Tyson is once again landing knock out blows. (More Sports News)

The 54-year-old looked in impressive physical shape as he stole the show at the ''AEW Dynamite'' wrestling event in Florida on Wednesday night, landing a massive punch on Cash Wheeler.

''Iron Mike,'' making his second appearance in AEW, was tasked with the role of special enforcer in the match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood, taking no nonsense and focusing on stopping wrestlers from using weapons.

So when he saw Cash Wheeler about to swing a baseball bat in anger, Tyson wasn't too happy...disarming Cash with a right fisted haymaker.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tottenham's Top-four Hopes Do Not Rest On Everton Clash, Insists Jose Mourinho

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Mike Tyson Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos