November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mighty Mumbai Indians Stand Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Playoff Spot

Mighty Mumbai Indians Stand Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Playoff Spot

SRH enjoy a healthy net run rate and can leapfrog other if they win Tuesday's Fixture againt table toppers Mumbai Indians

PTI 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mighty Mumbai Indians Stand Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Playoff Spot
A lot will depend on SRH skipper David Warner and how his side is able to handle threat posed by Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday.
BCCI
Mighty Mumbai Indians Stand Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Playoff Spot
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T13:57:26+05:30

Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Tuesday.

(NEWS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)

Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send Sunrisers into the final-four.

After taking a tough call to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, Sunrisers have managed to find out the "right" balance.

Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner's opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them an all-round option.

Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore.


Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well rounded attack.

Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings.  

"In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that," said skipper Warner after the RCB game, referring to their title-winning campaign four seasons ago.

Sunrisers also know there is little scope for error against formidable outfit like Mumbai Indians, who seem to be on course for an unprecedented fifth IPL title.

In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the swinging new ball and ever so frugal with the old.  

Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit's absence. With Indian team not picking Rohit for the Australia tour, there is no official update on his recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago.

"Rohit is getting better and hopefully he'll be back soon," Pollard had said after the match against DC without elaborating on Rohit's fitness status.


Already assured of the top spot in the points table, Mumbai Indians will be expected to put up another ruthless show against Sunrisers.

The nature of surface in Sharjah has changed drastically with low-scores replacing 200-plus totals, which was the norm at the start of the tournament.

In Saturday's game, RCB could only manage 120 against Sunrisers who chased down the paltry target in 14.1 overs.  
CSK were limited to 114 for nine by Mumbai Indians on October 23. Again, the chasing team got the job done rather comfortably.  Match starts 7.30 IST.  

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid KhanBench

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina's Exit Left A Hole In Chennai Super Kings, It Was Incredibly Frustrating, Says Stephen Fleming

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI David Warner Kieron Pollard Rohit Sharma Jonny Bairstow Sharjah Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 SunRisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians (MI) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos