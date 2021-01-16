January 16, 2021
Corona
Mauricio Pochettino To Miss PSG's Angers Clash After Positive COVID-19 Test

Just three days on from winning his first trophy as a coach, Mauricio Pochettino will have to watch PSG's next game in self-isolation

Omnisport 16 January 2021
Mauricio Pochettino To Miss PSG's Angers Clash After Positive COVID-19 Test
Mauricio Pochettino
AP Photo/Francois Mori
Mauricio Pochettino will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Angers after testing positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The club confirmed in a tweet that Pochettino had returned a positive PCR test and will enter self-isolation.

Assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take charge for Saturday's clash at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

After a 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne in his first game at the helm, Pochettino has overseen a 3-0 win over Brest and a 2-1 Trophee des Champions victory against Marseille.

Wednesday's defeat of PSG's arch rivals secured Pochettino's first trophy of his career as a coach.

PSG are a point behind Lyon at the top of Ligue 1.

