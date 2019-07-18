Matthijs De Ligt To Juventus: Ajax Video Celebrates Eredivisie-Winning Captain

Ajax have bid a warm goodbye to their homegrown Golden Boy winner with a lengthy social media video celebrating Matthijs de Ligt's contribution to the club.

Netherlands defender De Ligt, 19, completed a long-awaited move to Juventus on Tuesday for a fee rising to €85.5million.

The centre-back has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A champions, sealing his departure from Amsterdam after a stunningly successful rise to prominence.

De Ligt, then 17, contested the Europa League final in his inaugural season as a first-team member and went on to become club captain, full international and Eredivisie champion.

He made 77 top-flight appearances for the Dutch club in total and was the inspirational figure behind last season's remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

In 2018, De Ligt was named the first defender to win the Golden Boy award, conferred upon the best player in Europe aged under 21.