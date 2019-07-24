﻿
Marcus Trescothick To Join England Coaching Staff For First Two Ashes Tests

Marcus Trescothick, 43, will be overseeing England's training sessions for the first two Ashes games scheduled to be held in Edgbaston and Lord's respectively.

24 July 2019
Marcus Trescothick To Join England Coaching Staff For First Two Ashes Tests
Marcus Trescothick represented England in 76 Tests and 123 ODIs.
Marcus Trescothick To Join England Coaching Staff For First Two Ashes Tests
2019-07-24T13:52:56+0530

Former opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be a part of England's coaching staff during the first two Tests of the Ashes series against Australia, starting August 1.

The 43-year-old Trescothick will be overseeing England's training sessions for the first two games scheduled to be held in Edgbaston and Lord's respectively.

The former opener played 76 Tests for England and is best remembered for being the second highest run-getter at the 2005 Ashes series behind Kevin Pietersen.

He was named a wisden cricketer of the year that same year.

Trescothick has been roped in to assist England's chief batting coach Graham Thorpe, who is nursing a sore shoulder and missed the team training on Tuesday due to illness.

(PTI)

