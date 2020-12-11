Manchester Derby Perfect Tonic To Ease Pain For Marcus Rashford And Man United

Marcus Rashford is willing to play through the pain to help Manchester United move on quickly from their Champions League disappointment. (More Football News)

United missed out on qualifying for the last-16 stage after losing 3-2 at RB Leipzig in midweek, the result seeing the German side join Paris Saint-Germain in progressing from a tricky group.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will instead be involved in the Europa League in 2021 – they reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, where they lost to eventual winners Sevilla.

There is little time to dwell on what happened in Leipzig as a Manchester derby is next up – with City's visit an ideal fixture to help United redeem themselves, according to Rashford.

"If everyone could pick a game after a loss, it's the Manchester derby," the England international told United's official website.

"It's the biggest opportunity to redeem yourself, as an individual and as a team. We have to do it together. We win as a team and lose as a team. That's what football is.

"We've got to look forward to giving our all against City and then the same again in the next game, and so on. I think it's important the quicker we leave that [midweek] game behind us, the better."

Rashford missed the end of United’s Champions League defeat to PSG on December 2 due to a shoulder issue, while he came on as a half-time substitute in last weekend's 3-1 win at West Ham.

The 23-year-old forward insists he is able to play on with the injury as United aim to improve on a dismal home record so far this season, having collected just four points from five games at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils did win both league meetings with City last term - they have not won three in a row in the competition against their neighbours since a four-game span between November 2008 and April 2010.

Solskjaer's record against City counterpart Pep Guardiola is also impressive, having won three of their five previous derby meetings.

Assessing his injury situation, Rashford said: "I have to try to control things I can control. I don't really worry about the rest. I take it game by game.

"I know I'm healthy, I'm smiling and I’m ready to play the games. I don't want to miss a game, especially the big, important games.

"If I feel like I can still help the team by scoring goals, working hard and making assists, there's no reason why I can't play with a bit of pain."

