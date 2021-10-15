Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling Open To New opportunities Abroad

In the ongoing English Premier League, Sterling has started only twice for Manchester City in seven matches, with the defending champions dropping points in both.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling Open To New opportunities Abroad
Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015. | Eurosport

Trending

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling Open To New opportunities Abroad
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T10:44:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:44 am

Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to be sure of more regular playing time and said he dreams of moving away from England. (More Football News)

The winger, who is regular starter for European Championship runner-up England, has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

Sterling started only two of Manchester City’s seven games in the title defense and the team dropped points both times.

“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else I would be open to this at this point in time,” Sterling told the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday. “Football is the most important thing to me.”

In the virtual event, the 26-year-old Sterling went on to reflect on the ‘dreams to play abroad’. “As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always thought one day I would love to play abroad and come up against that challenge,” Sterling said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“I get on with my work, do what I need to do. And I'm just raring to go - playing football matches regularly, score goals regularly. From being a young child, football has been the most important thing in my life, my most happiest I should say.

“If I want my happiness at a certain level I need to be playing football. I need to be scoring goals and enjoying myself. I actually should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent and Spanish,” he said.

A graduate of the Queens Park Rangers academy in London, Sterling joined City in 2015 from Liverpool for 49 million pounds (then $76 million).

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Raheem Sterling Manchester Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Why Rahul Tripathi Is Kolkata Knight Riders' Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

Why Rahul Tripathi Is Kolkata Knight Riders' Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar, Raphinha On Target As Brazil Inch Closer To Book A Spot In Qatar

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Hopes To Recover In Time

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Elbow Niggle Frustrates New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Sunil Chhetri On Retirement: 'It's Going To End Soon'

Manchester City's Ferran Torres Has Broken Bone In Foot, Doubtful For Spain Games

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Neighbour’s Envy, Chennai Super Kings' Pride

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Bow Out After Losing To Japan In Quarters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Football Championship Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Football Championship Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

Read More from Outlook

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Naseer Ganai / Latest incident comes three days after five army personnel were killed in gun-battle with militants in same area

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Outlook Web Desk / Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations. Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts.

Why Rahul Tripathi Is KKR's Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

Why Rahul Tripathi Is KKR's Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

Koushik Paul / Rahul Tripathi has contributed well to KKR's top-order batting. Meeting CSK in the IPL 2021 final will be reviving some old memories.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement