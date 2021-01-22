Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Could Miss Up To Six Weeks, Pep Guardiola Confirms

Manchester City will be without influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for between four to six weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. (More Football Mews)

De Bruyne, the reigning PFA players' player of the year, has been in magnificent form again for City this season, scoring three goals and supplying 10 assists in the Premier League.

Guardiola's side are on a six-match winning run in the league, a streak that leaves them well placed in the title race - two points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

But De Bruyne was forced off after an hour of Wednesday's hard-fought 2-0 win over Aston Villa and, speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to League Two Cheltenham Town, Guardiola outlined the extent of the Belgium international's hamstring injury.

"Kevin, like the doctor said today after a scan yesterday, will be between four and six weeks out," he said.

There was better news for right-back Kyle Walker, who is expected to return after the weekend having sustained a blow to the hip in the Villa game, but attention understandably fell upon De Bruyne, who will now miss a potentially crunch trip to take on faltering champions Liverpool at Anfield on February 7.

PEP Kyle had a big impact kick in his hips, but just a kick, so is not available tomorrow but we wish he is available for the next game. Kevin, the doctor had to review the scan this morning, and he will be out between four and six weeks. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 22, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine