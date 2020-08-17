Manchester City Legend David Silva To Be Immortalised With Statue

Manchester City have commissioned a statue in honour of departing star David Silva to be located at the club's Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)

The Spain playmaker is leaving City after 10 years, during which time he won four Premier League titles, the EFL Cup five times and the FA Cup twice.

As well as the statue, City have dedicated a bespoke mosaic of Silva at their City Football Academy reflecting his contribution to the 6-1 defeat of Manchester United in 2011.

Silva follows former skipper Vincent Kompany in being immortalised in statue form, with both pieces to be unveiled in 2021.

"David Silva is a transformational player; a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior team-mates over the past 10 years," chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed plans for a tribute statue to @21LVA to be installed outside the Etihad, while a training pitch with bespoke mosaic will also be dedicated to El Mago at the City Football Academy.



Full interview



#ManCity

"He has put a stamp on the team, on this club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole. In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it.

"As with Vincent before him, David's statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times."

Silva's final appearance in a City shirt came as a substitute in the disappointing 3-1 reverse to Lyon on Saturday, which saw Pep Guardiola's side eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the third season running.

It marked Silva's 436th club appearance, leaving him 10th on City's all-time list alongside Willie Donachie.