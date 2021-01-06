Manchester City Confirm Three More Positive Coronavirus Cases

Manchester City have confirmed Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The Premier League club have been massively impacted by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with six first-team squad members being forced to sit out Sunday's 3-1 win at Chelsea.

Ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United, City have announced three more positive cases in the latest round of testing.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19," a club statement read.

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes Scott, Cole and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

Teenage academy product Palmer has featured twice for City this term in cup competitions, while third-choice keeper Carson has yet to make an appearance.

City previously had to shut their training centre following last month's initial coronavirus outbreak, which led to their trip to Everton being postponed four hours before kick-off.

Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia are all confirmed to have contracted the respiratory illness, while Ederson previously confirmed he was self-isolating.

Defender Benjamin Mendy was named among the substitutes for the Chelsea match, despite breaching coronavirus regulations by hosting a New Year's Eve dinner party.

Meanwhile, four Manchester City Women players tested positive on Tuesday.

