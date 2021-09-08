Mahendra Singh Dhoni Makes Sensational Return As India Announce Squad For T20 World Cup

September 09, 2021
MS Dhoni last played for India in an ODI match against New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2019 - that ill-fated ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:54 pm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to the national team camp when Virat Kohli & Co start the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. (More Cricket News)

Dhoni, who helped India win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in 2007 final, has been as the mentor by the BCCI selectors.

READ: Highlights Of MS Dhoni's Glittering Career

"Former India Captain M S Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup," announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a press conference to unveil the squad for the event scheduled to start October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

"(I) spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice captain (Rohit Shamra) and everyone agreed," he added.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee on Wednesday announced a 15-man Indian squad, featuring veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dhoni last played for India in an ODI match against New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2019 -- that ill-fated ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final. And announced retirement from international cricket last year. But continued to lead Chennai Super King in the Indian Premier League.

The 40-year-old remains arguably India's most successful captain. 

T20 Cricket World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin In India's 15-man Squad; MS Dhoni To Be Mentor

