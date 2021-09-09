Sourav Ganguly Biopic To Be Directed By Luv Ranjan

The Sourav Ganguly biopic has been in the talks for the longest time. Finally, there is some great news for the fans of the former Indian cricket captain. The film has finally been greenlighted by dada himself and it will be made by filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

Ganguly took to his social media pages to open up about the big announcement.

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Ranjan also reverted to this tweet from Sourav.

It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.@SGanguly99 @gargankur @LuvFilms @DasSanjay1812 https://t.co/sBDCrFVF8X — Luv Ranjan (@luv_ranjan) September 9, 2021

The big question will definitely be as to who would play the titular role. A while ago when Ganguly had been asked as to who would he want to play him onscreen, and without batting an eyelid, he named Ranbir Kapoor. Considering Kapoor and Ranjan are already doing a film together, it won’t be surprising to see the two join hands together once again, for the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

