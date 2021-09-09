Sourav Ganguly Biopic To Be Directed By Luv Ranjan

September 09, 2021
After a lot of rumours going around the biopic, finally, the Sourav Ganguly biopic has been given the go-ahead. The film will be made by Luv Ranjan

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:55 pm
Sourav Ganguly has earlier recommended Ranbir Kapoor to portray his role in the film.
The Sourav Ganguly biopic has been in the talks for the longest time. Finally, there is some great news for the fans of the former Indian cricket captain. The film has finally been greenlighted by dada himself and it will be made by filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

Ganguly took to his social media pages to open up about the big announcement. 

Ranjan also reverted to this tweet from Sourav. 

The big question will definitely be as to who would play the titular role. A while ago when Ganguly had been asked as to who would he want to play him onscreen, and without batting an eyelid, he named Ranbir Kapoor. Considering Kapoor and Ranjan are already doing a film together, it won’t be surprising to see the two join hands together once again, for the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

