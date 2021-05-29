Luciano Spalletti Confirmed As New Napoli Coach

May 29, 2021
Former Inter and Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has been confirmed as Gennaro Gattuso's successor at Napoli

Luciano Spalletti, 62, has not been in management since he was dismissed by Inter in 2019.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as the club's new coach. (More Football News)

With Napoli having missed out on the Champions League on the final day of the Serie A season, De Laurentiis chose not to keep Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract expired at the end of 2020-21.

While Gattuso was swiftly appointed by Fiorentina, Napoli have now moved to acquire his replacement, bringing in former Roma and Inter coach Spalletti.

"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on July 1," De Laurentiis confirmed in a brief statement on the club's website.

"Welcome, Luciano – we'll do great work together."

Spalletti, 62, has not been in management since he was dismissed by Inter in 2019, with the Nerazzurri having brought in Antonio Conte, who guided them to the Serie A title this term before announcing his departure.

He failed to win a title during his time at Inter but did oversee two Russian Premier League triumphs during a stint at Zenit, after twice winning the Coppa Italia with Roma in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

