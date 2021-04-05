April 05, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Washington Sundar Names His Dog After Cricket Stadium In Australia, Writes 'Love Is A Four-legged Word'

Washington Sundar Names His Dog After Cricket Stadium In Australia, Writes 'Love Is A Four-legged Word'

Washington Sundar was one of the stars of the young Indian Test team which beat Australia at Gabba to win the series 2-1

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Washington Sundar Names His Dog After Cricket Stadium In Australia, Writes 'Love Is A Four-legged Word'
Washington Sundar introducing his pet to the world
Courtesy: Twitter Screengrabs
Washington Sundar Names His Dog After Cricket Stadium In Australia, Writes 'Love Is A Four-legged Word'
outlookindia.com
2021-04-05T09:54:14+05:30

India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Saturday (April 3) introduced his pet dog, named 'Gabba', in a fascinating fashion. And it became a talking point. (More Cricket News)

The 21-year-old, who made a dream Test debut at Brisbane's iconic venue against Australia in January, took to Twitter and shared a photo with a caption, which read: "Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!"

It became a viral post with many, including Australian fans, reacting to the naming of a pet after a venue in a rival country. But not many were impressed with it.

Here are some reactions:

Sundar was one of the stars of India's triumphant Test tour Down Under. An injury-plagued India resorted dug into their reserves and beat the Aussies.

India lost the series opener at Adelaide, where they faced the ignominy of making a lowly total of 36/9. But fought back to win the second Test in Melbourne by a similar margin, an eight-wicket victory, even as skipper Virat Kohli returned home for the birth of his first baby.

A drawn Test followed in Sydney as the injury count in the touring party increases. But what followed in Brisbane was purely astounding. India fielded a motley group of greenhorns at a venue known as 'Fortress Gabba' for obvious reasons and came out with a historic victory.

And Sundar, who initially joined the team as a net bowler, played the balancing act with a matured performance with both bat and bowl.

Now, he already has three fifties with a high of 96 not out and six wickets in a fledging Test career of four matches.

He will turn up for Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz Makes History With Maiden ATP 1000 Title

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Washington Sundar Cricket India vs Australia Cricket - IPL India national cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos