Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Blockbuster English Premier League Match

February 07, 2021
Corona
Check match and telecast details of massive English Premier League match between Jurgen Klopp's champions Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's leaders Manchester City

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Jurgen Klopp during a Liverpool training session
Screengrab: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-02-07T18:27:27+05:30

Liverpool won the English Premier League last season after decades of agonising wait, but Jurgen Klopp's champions sit fourth heading into the weekend, seven points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more. (More Football News)

And City head to Anfield in top form, having won 13 consecutive matches in all competitions - one short of the all-time record for a top-flight English side. Besides, they have won four of their last five league visits to reigning champions.

But Anfield remains a fortress for Citizens, winning just once in their last 29 league visits, in May 2003.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion make things complicated things for Klopp. The Brighton match saw a second consecutive 1-0 home league defeat inflicted, after a loss to Burnley ended a 68-match unbeaten run at Anfield in the top flight.

Not since 1963 have Liverpool lost three straight home league matches, while they have never gone four without scoring - they also drew a blank in the draw with Manchester United before hosting Burnley.

In the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, they played out a 1-1 draw with Gabriel Jesus canceling out Mohamed Salah's penalty in November.

With that check match and telecast details:

Match: Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City
Date: February 7 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 10:00 PM IST/ 4:30 PM local time
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV Listing: Star Sports Select 1/HD in the Indian subcontinent. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP in India. Sky Sports app in the UK.

Likely XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

