Liverpool Vs Burnley, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the Match In India

Liverpool hosts Burnley in the early game as Juergen Klopp’s team goes for a second straight win to follow up a 3-0 victory at Norwich City. (More Football News)

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for another assured performance from his side.

Burnley are coming into this match after a shock 1-2 defeat suffered at the hands of Brighton. Liverpool will start as favourite and should win this match easily. With big names already on scoring sheet, Klopp will be hoping his side plug any loopholes early this season.

For a change Anfield will see the return of the fans giving Liverpool side more boost.

When and where to watch the match in India?

Match: Liverpool vs Burnley

Time: 5PM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Telecast: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app

Likely XIs:

Liverpool: Alison Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley FC: Nick Pope (GK), Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Matthew Lowtown, Ashley Westwood, Johan Berg, Josh Brownhill, Chris Wood.





