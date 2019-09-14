﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Posts Brilliant Video Laughing Off Sadio Mane Incident – WATCH

Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Posts Brilliant Video Laughing Off Sadio Mane Incident – WATCH

Amid talk he had fallen out with Sadio Mane, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah posted a brilliant video suggesting otherwise.

Omnisport 14 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Posts Brilliant Video Laughing Off Sadio Mane Incident – WATCH
Sadio Mane reacted angrily after being substituted during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley on August 31, supposedly because Mohamed Salah had failed to pass to him for a scoring opportunity.
Twitter
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Posts Brilliant Video Laughing Off Sadio Mane Incident – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-09-14T10:47:00+0530

Mohamed Salah posted an incredible video to dismiss suggestions he had fallen out with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.

(Premier League GW5 Preview | Football News)

Mane reacted angrily after being substituted during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley on August 31, supposedly because Salah had failed to pass to him for a scoring opportunity.

However, the Egypt international moved to play down any supposed animosity between the star forwards.

After a video of two toddlers running to one another and hugging went viral, Salah tweeted it with his and Mane's heads superimposed on the children and manager Jurgen Klopp also walking down the street smiling.

With Liverpool returning to action against Newcastle United on Saturday, Salah's video seemed perfectly timed for the Premier League leaders.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Football Liverpool Sports
Next Story : Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Steve Smith Refuses To Blame Inconsistent Teammates
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters