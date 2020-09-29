September 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Tests Positive For COVID-19
Breaking News

Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Tests Positive For COVID-19

Thiago Alcantara is self-isolating after Liverpool announced he had returned a positive COVID-19 test

Omnisport 29 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Tests Positive For COVID-19
Thiago Alcantara
File Photo
Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Tests Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T23:53:55+05:30

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Thiago missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and, according to Liverpool, has shown minor symptoms.

The club added that the Spain international is "in good health" and that his condition is improving.

First-team doctor Jim Moxon said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago from Bayern on September 18, the former Barcelona man taking on a new challenge in the Premier League having won the treble with Hansi Flick's German giants last season.

He enjoyed a stellar debut in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Thiago had 75 successful passes, the most by any player to have played a maximum of 45 minutes in a Premier League match since Opta began collecting passing data in 2003.

He is set to miss Liverpool's EFL Cup tie with Arsenal on Thursday and the Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, the last game for Jurgen Klopp's side before the international break.

His positive test also appears to put Thiago's selection in the squad for Spain's friendly with Portugal and UEFA Nations League games with Switzerland and Ukraine in doubt.

Liverpool will resume their season after that break with a Merseyside derby trip to Everton on October 17.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of RR Vs KKR, In Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos