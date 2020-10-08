Live Streaming Of Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals - Where And When To See IPL Live Online And On TV

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 campaign has hardly been in the pink of health. One of the two bottom rankers in the league standings, RR will look for full points against Delhi Capitals when they c;ash in Sharjah on Friday. Live streaming of RR vs DC will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)



The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch RR vs DC live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Rajasthan Royals will still be without Ben Stokes, serving out his last couple of days of quarantine in UAE. Under the circumstances, RR will bank on skipper Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to score the runs. But Smith has been reckless and Samson inconsistent despite some glorious knocks when the tournament started. Buttler's form has been a bright spot but RR will need more from the middle order. Sharjah is their good luck ground. RR's two wins came here before they lost three on-the-trot.

It will be a stiff test for the Royals. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been a telling pair with the new ball and Axar Patel has filled the big shoes of veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who is out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury. How Smith and Samson handle the pacers will be key.

Delhi Capitals are flying high with four wins from five matches. DC's balance has been a talking point in this tournament and that stems from solid contribution from the genuine batsmen in the team. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have all controbuted but it's skipper Shreyas Iyer who has held the team together in the middle. Marcus Stoinis, the powerful Australian all-rounder, has been a solid asset and DC's greatest advantage is that they haven't depended on one or two players.

RR have a tough job at hand. Watch RR vs DC live.

