Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs And T20 Series: Telecast Timings And Full Schedule

Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs And T20 Series: Telecast Timings And Full Schedule

New Zealand are touring Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. Follow live streaming of PAK vs NZ matches in India.

Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs And T20 Series: Telecast Timings And Full Schedule
The New Zealand team train under lights ahead of the first PAK vs NZ ODI in Rawalpindi. | Twitter

Trending

Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs And T20 Series: Telecast Timings And Full Schedule
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T14:36:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:36 pm

A depleted New Zealand cricket team will play a limited-overs series against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi on September 17. (More Cricket News)

With several of their top players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult away in UAE to fulfill their Indian Premier League commitments, the Kiwis, led by Tom Latham, will be up against a talented Pakistan team, who will like to exploit the home conditions. Pakistan vs New Zealand matches can be seen live in India on TV and on live streaming devices.

New Zealand are touring Pakistan after 18 years. International teams had stopped visiting Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. New Zealand, too, had cut short a tour of Pakistan in 2002 after a bomb blast outside the team hotel in Karachi. However, the Kiwis returned in 2003 to play five ODIs in Pakistan.

The current Pakistan vs New Zealand series matches can be seen live on SONY SIX. The live streaming of the PAK vs NZ matches can be seen on SONYLiv. This app can be downloaded on both smart TVs and hand-held smartphones.

The three ODIs matches will be broadcast live from 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) while the five T20 internationals can be seen live from 7:30 PM IST.

PAK vs NZ FULL SCHEDULE

ODIs on September 17, 19, 21 in Rawalpindi

T20 internationals on September 25, 26, 29; October 1 and 3 in Lahore.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kane Williamson Trent Boult Pakistan New Zealand Cricket New Zealand New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Pakistan PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Davis Cup 2021, India vs Finland: Onus on Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan

Davis Cup 2021, India vs Finland: Onus on Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan

CPL 2021: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Clinch Last-Ball Thriller To Lift Maiden Title

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell Replaces Injured Tom Blundell For ODIs

Ashes 2021: Tough Bio-Bubble Life May Lead To England Boycott Down Under

Simone Biles Slams Authorities For Ignoring Gymnastics Coach Larry Nassar’s Sexual Abuse

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra Wants To Break Olympic Record In Javelin

Michael Holding Bids Adieu To Illustrious Commentary Career

UEFA Champions League 2021: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe Misfire as Club Brugge Hold PSG

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee

Disciplined? TTFI Leaves Out Star Manika Batra From India's Asian Championships Squad

Disciplined? TTFI Leaves Out Star Manika Batra From India's Asian Championships Squad

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Down 8-Man Kerala Blasters To Register Maiden Win

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Down 8-Man Kerala Blasters To Register Maiden Win

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Outlook Web Desk / Ex-Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were sworn in as Gujarat ministers. No names from the previous Vijay Rupani cabinet were inducted.

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

The accused had raped six-year-old girl following which there had been massive outcry in the state.

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Outlook Business Team / The alleged insider trading predates to early this year when Adar Poonawalla had publicly disclosed his intent to acquire a controlling stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp.

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new defence office complexes are going to make the working of our security forces more convenient.

Advertisement