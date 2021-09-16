Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs And T20 Series: Telecast Timings And Full Schedule

A depleted New Zealand cricket team will play a limited-overs series against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi on September 17. (More Cricket News)

With several of their top players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult away in UAE to fulfill their Indian Premier League commitments, the Kiwis, led by Tom Latham, will be up against a talented Pakistan team, who will like to exploit the home conditions. Pakistan vs New Zealand matches can be seen live in India on TV and on live streaming devices.

New Zealand are touring Pakistan after 18 years. International teams had stopped visiting Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. New Zealand, too, had cut short a tour of Pakistan in 2002 after a bomb blast outside the team hotel in Karachi. However, the Kiwis returned in 2003 to play five ODIs in Pakistan.

#PAKvNZ | @Matthenry014 is relishing the chance to lead the bowling group in Pakistan. Hear from the @CanterburyCrick new ball star ahead of the start of the ODI series against @TheRealPCB tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gaFu8iitjn — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 16, 2021

The current Pakistan vs New Zealand series matches can be seen live on SONY SIX. The live streaming of the PAK vs NZ matches can be seen on SONYLiv. This app can be downloaded on both smart TVs and hand-held smartphones.

The three ODIs matches will be broadcast live from 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) while the five T20 internationals can be seen live from 7:30 PM IST.

PAK vs NZ FULL SCHEDULE

ODIs on September 17, 19, 21 in Rawalpindi



T20 internationals on September 25, 26, 29; October 1 and 3 in Lahore.