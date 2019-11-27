Poshan
Live Streaming Of NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City: Where To See Live Football Match

Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 live streaming details of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2019
Mumbai City face a daunting task against Northeast United.
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndSuperLeague)
2019-11-27T17:08:47+0530

NorthEast United will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 table when they take on Mumbai City FC at Guwahati on Wednesday.

Points Table | Preview | Football News

The Highlanders have started this season in style as they are one of the three sides yet to face a defeat. Mumbai City will look to turn around their season.

Here's how you can watch the match:

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Indian Super League 2019-20's NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City fixture takes place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on November 27 (Wednesday). Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to find the match report of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Outlook will be providing the match report of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City HERE.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Star Sports will broadcast NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City match live.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Key Facts: NorthEast United are one of only two sides yet to face defeat so far in ISL 2019-20. But Mumbai City are unbeaten away from home this season.

Probable line-ups:

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

