Live Streaming Of NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City: Where To See Live Football Match

NorthEast United will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 table when they take on Mumbai City FC at Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Highlanders have started this season in style as they are one of the three sides yet to face a defeat. Mumbai City will look to turn around their season.

Here's how you can watch the match:

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Indian Super League 2019-20's NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City fixture takes place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on November 27 (Wednesday). Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to find the match report of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

Star Sports will broadcast NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City match live.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Key Facts: NorthEast United are one of only two sides yet to face defeat so far in ISL 2019-20. But Mumbai City are unbeaten away from home this season.

Probable line-ups:

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti