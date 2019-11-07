Live Streaming Of Mumbai City Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Football Match

Injury-hit Mumbai City will be hoping to notch a good result against FC Goa in their upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League fixture. The match will take place on November 7, 7:30 PM IST, at the Football Arena.

(Preview | Football News)

The Islanders will be up against a side, who cruised past them on three occasions out of the four times they faced each other last season.

The home side's head coach Jorge Costa will be without Rowllin Borges, due to injury. Also, Modou Sougou will be absent, along with Mato Grgic.

Meanwhile, Sergio Lobera has a fully-fit squad with Seminlen Doungel suspended.

Out of three matches, Mumbai have won one, drawn one and lost one. The Gaurs have registered a victory, coupled with two draws.

During the pre-match press conference, Jorge Costa said that his side will need to avoid mistakes. "I spoke to the players after the defeat against Odisha FC. We've to fix our mistakes and we've to be focused to avoid these mistakes. In football, if you're overconfident then it's a problem. I'm not expecting an easy game. But, I'm sure FC Goa also aren't expecting an easy game. We respect them and they respect us," he said.

Lobera revealed that his side are ready to face Mumbai and are not overconfident. "I would prefer that my players remember the semi-final (5-1 win over Mumbai). I think every match is different. I think it is going to be a difficult match because we are going to play against a very good team and the past, I think, is not important for us," he said.

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Mumbai City Vs FC Goa fixture takes place at the Mumbai Football Arena, on 7:30 PM IST, November 7.

Where to follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa?

Outlook will be providing the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa HERE.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa?

Star Sports will broadcast Mumbai City Vs FC Goa Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs FC Goa will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.