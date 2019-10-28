Live Streaming Of ISL Match Between FC Goa Vs Bengaluru: Where To See Live Football Match

Last season's runners up, FC Goa will be hosting defending Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), on October 28.

The Gaurs won their first fixture of this season, coasting past Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Bengaluru were held to a draw against NorthEast United.

Goa head coach Sergio Lobera will have Ahmed Jahouh back in his roster. Also, Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous are likely to return after missing out the opener due to fitness problems. BFC gaffer Carles Cuadrat has a fully-fit squad except for Albert Serran and Erik Paartalu, who are likely to miss out on the upcoming fixture.

During the pre-match press conference, Lobera revealed that his team is wary of their upcoming opposition's threat. "I need to do more training. I am very optimistic, so it is possible to use the whole squad. We are looking forward to a very difficult match. In the last season, BFC were at a very good level and I think Goa increased the level," he said.

Last season, Bengaluru had to score a late winner to edge past Goa in the final. "Goa is always a very demanding visit. They have a wonderful team and have managed to retain the squad just like Bengaluru FC. The matches against FC Goa have always been interesting and a treat to watch for the fans. I expect it to be the same and hope we put on a show," said Cuadrat.

