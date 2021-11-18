Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Live

Leading 1-0, India will be looking to take an unassailable lead against New Zealand when the two sides meet in the second T20 International match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 19 (Friday).

The India vs New Zealand match will be live streamed on digital devices from 6:50 PM IST for Indian viewers.

For India's coach and captain pairing of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, the first win didn't come an easy way as the middle-order fumbled a little in the death overs before. Suryakumar Yadav's scoop shot went awry while debutant Venkatesh Iyer threw his wicket, leaving the think tank a little irritated. However, seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took India home.

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, the digital arm of Star Sports from 6:50 PM IST.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin had a brilliant outing. Bhuvneshwar, who struggled with his line and length in the T20 World Cup 2021, got his confidence after he cleaned up Daryl Mitchell with a perfect in-swinger and returned with 2/24 which was second to gamechanger Ashwin's 2/23.

On the other hand, New Zealand clearly missed the leadership of regular skipper Kane Williamson as the fielding set by stand-in captain Tim Southee didn't assist the bowlers.

Martin Guptill (70) and Mark Chapman's (63) partnership threatened India that the target could cross the 180-run mark. However, once they were dismissed, New Zealand middle-order failed to carry the momentum and got exposed. Moreover, both Tim Southee (1/40) and Todd Astle (0/34) were expensive.

New Zealand (164/6), were probably 20 runs short. And in reply, India cruised on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's 62 and Rohit Sharma's 48.

New Zealand will have to re-work their planning in terms of field setting and get rid of middle-order woes if they want to win the 2nd T20I and keep the series alive.