Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Live Streaming Of India Vs Namibia: Where To See T20 World Cup Super-12 Match Live - Full Details

India will end their Group 2 campaign with a match against Namibia. Watch IND vs NAM live.

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Super-12 match will only be a formality on Monday. Watch live streaming of IND vs NAM. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T21:40:42+05:30
Priya Nagi
Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:40 pm

Hosts India and debutant Namibia will meet at the Dubai International cricket stadium on November 8 (Monday). It will be the last group game in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Live streaming of IND vs NAM will be available from 7.30 PM IST.

Preview | Points Table | News

The IND vs NAM Super-12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India vs Namibia match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST.

The India vs Namibia match will now be a formality after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan at Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi to grab the second available semifinal spot from Group 2. Pakistan were the first to make the knockouts from this group.

India opened their campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side bounced back in their third match against Afghanistan. India then went on to beat Scotland with a big margin to lift their net run rate. However, their fortune slipped from their hands in the process.

Following their two losses, India players were targetted for their poor show at the office. However, batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, and bowlers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah silenced the critics with their performance with the bat and bowl, respectively.

Namibia, who are already eliminated, had a mixed tournament. They won one match and lost three games out of four played so far. In their last match against New Zealand, they threatened the Kiwis when Namibia rattled their top-order. However, New Zealand overcame the jitters and eventually defeated Namibia by 52 runs.

Namibia would be aiming to finish off their first-ever T20 World Cup on a high note. For that, the South African side needs to come stronger against India.

