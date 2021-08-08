Live Streaming Of England Vs India, First Cricket Test, Day 5: IND Eye Trent Bridge Win - Watch Live

India don't have a great Test record playing in England. In 62 Tests so far, India have won 7, lost 34 and 21 ended in draws. But on Sunday, Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team can deliver the first blow to Joe Root's team at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India need 157 runs on day 5 to win the first of the five-match series. Watch live streaming of England vs India, Day 5.

Jasprit Bumrah has done the real star turn for India at Nottingham. After a wicketless outing in the World Test Championship final at Southampton prior to this series, Bumrah returned to form with a bang, registering figures of 4/46 and 5/64 to rattle England's batting line-up in the ongoing match. Joe Root's century has not been enough because the 95-run first-innings lead that India got has come in handy in a start-stop match.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's batsmanship has been a highlight of this Test match as much as captain Virat Kohli's record of zeroes in Test cricket!

Where to see Live cricket?

Live streaming of the first England vs India Test can be seen on SONYLiv.

Live telecast can be seen on the following channels: Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Pre-match show starts at 2:30 PM IST, toss is at 3 PM and Play starts at 3:30 PM IST.

