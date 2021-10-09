Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd T20: Where To See Live And Match Timing

India women have lost the multi-format series to Australia after suffering a four-wicket defeat in the second T20I match at Carrara Oval, Queensland on Saturday. Mithali Raj & Co were handed a 2-1 defeat in the ODIs, they then played out a draw in the historic Day-Night Test. (More Cricket News)

The visitors were in a prime position to make amends but the rain played spoilsport in the first T20I. Then, the defeat on Saturday. But India can still end the tour Down Under on a high. All Harmanpreet Kaur & Co now need is a win in the third T20I.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd T20I cricket match between Australia Women and India Women

Date: October 10 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 1:40 PM IST/06:10 PM local

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia

TV Channels: Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv app and website (Subscription required)

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.