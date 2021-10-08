Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd T20: Where To See Live And Match Timing

Australia women vs India women T20 series can be seen live on TV as well as on digital devices. Check match and telecast details of 2nd T20 match here.

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd T20: Where To See Live And Match Timing
Captains Meg Lanning, left, of Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur, right, of India pose with the T20 trophy. | Courtesy: Twitter (@AusWomenCricket)

Trending

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd T20: Where To See Live And Match Timing
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T17:14:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:14 pm

After the no result in the first T20I against Australia Women, India Women will look to play aggressive cricket to finish the tour on a high when the two teams meet again at Carrara Oval, Queensland on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The first of the three T2Is in Queensland was forced to call off with India 131/4 in 15.2 overs with rain playing spoilsport. It was the first meeting between the two sides in the shortest format of the game after the ICC T20 World Cup final on Match 8 last year.

Bolstered by Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form, India will look to come out all guns blazing in the second match. Criticised for her consistent failures and after losing her place in the 50-over set-up, Jemimah made a sensational comeback with an unbeaten 49 off 36 balls in the first T20I.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been in good form during this tour, having played pivotal roles in the drawn Test and also gave India a rollicking start in the first T20I. Harmanpreet Kaur also joined the team in the first game after missing the ODI leg and the Day-Night Test owing to a thumb injury.

Australia boast a number of quality all-rounders in the shorter formats and the hosts will depend on them to tame the Indians. Captain Meg Lanning has plenty of options and she will hope the young stars will deliver in the next two matches.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who was impressive in the pink ball Test, conceded 14 runs on debut in the only over she bowled on Thursday and she will be itching to prove a point. Young Hannah Darlington too will look to grab the opportunities.

The hosts also have plenty of experience in Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney to trouble the Indians.

Australia have won the ODI leg, 2-1; then the two teams played a draw in the historic pink-ball Test. The tour concludes with the third and final T20I on Sunday (October 10) at Carrara Oval.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I cricket match between Australia Women and India Women
Date: October 9 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 1:40 PM IST/06:10 PM local
Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia

TV Channels: Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.
Live Streaming: SonyLiv app and website (Subscription required)

Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues Meg Lanning Ellyse Perry Queensland Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Women's Cricket Live streaming Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore's Batting Vs Delhi's Bowling

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore's Batting Vs Delhi's Bowling

SRH Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Need To Win By 171 Runs

If PM Narendra Modi Wants, India Can Shut Down Pakistan Cricket Board: Ramiz Raja

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World Championship Gold

Howzzat! Chennai Super Kings Pacer Deepak Chahar Proposes To Girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj - Watch Video

Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Javelin Fetches Rs 1.5cr In E-Auction

Andre Russell Likely To Be Available For IPL 2021 Playoffs, Says KKR Mentor David Hussey

Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case: Court Says Lawsuit in Las Vegas Should Be Dismissed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Inspires France Comeback Vs Belgium, Set Up Final Date With Spain

Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Inspires France Comeback Vs Belgium, Set Up Final Date With Spain

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Lodge Full Points, Argentina Held To A Frustrating Draw

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Lodge Full Points, Argentina Held To A Frustrating Draw

KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Calls Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer 'Shining Light' After Huge RR Win

KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Calls Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer 'Shining Light' After Huge RR Win

Anshu Malik Claims Historic Silver, Sarita Mor Bags Bronze World Wrestling Championships

Anshu Malik Claims Historic Silver, Sarita Mor Bags Bronze World Wrestling Championships

Read More from Outlook

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement