Live Streaming, India Vs Sri Lanka, 2019 Cricket World Cup: Where To See Live Action, Get Live Scores

If India (13 points from 8 matches) can beat Sri Lanka at Leeds on Saturday ( ), Virat Kohli's team will end the round-robin league stage as the No. 1 team on the points tally. But India will have to wait and see how Australia does against South Africa. The defending world champions are playing the second match on Saturday (6 PM IST start) and if they beat South Africa at Manchester, then Australia (14 points from 8 matches) will finish on top of the table. You can follow live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka and Australia vs South Africa through live streaming, live TV and live cricket score. India vs Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST at Leeds, Headingley on ( ). Australia vs South Africa starts at 6 PM at Old Trafford.

(POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

The team finishing first on the table will face almost certainly New Zealand in the semifinals. That will mean India will play England, the only team to have beaten Virat Kohli's team in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Both India and Australia cannot take their rivals for granted. Sri Lanka are finding form very late in the tournament and Angelo Mathews will like to put together a trademark all-round performance to prove his class against India. Similarly, South Africa, who have played rather poor cricket in this World Cup, will like to end with a hurrah. In the last five ODIs between them, South Africa have won four times. India of course, have beaten the Lankans four times in last five matches and will start favourites at Headingley.

STAR Sports will bring the LIVE telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, IND Vs SL Preview: Virat Kohli's India Take On Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Match

For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire Cricket World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

Live cricket scores and live commentary can be got from Outlook's Live World Cup coverage.

To catch India vs Sri Lanka and Australia vs South Africa, check out the STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports 2 HD.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs England match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).