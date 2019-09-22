Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa 3rd T20 In M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Where To See Live Cricket

After a good seven-wicket win over South Africa in their second T20 at Mohali, the Indian cricket team will be hoping to make it 2-0 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match depended on some good performances by the bowlers and a brilliant individual performance from Virat Kohli. Going into the third T20, the Men in Blue will be hoping Rishabh Pant improves his batting performance against a fresh Proteas side. The first T20 was washed out at Dharamshala. The match will be live streamed. It will start at 7:00 PM IST. For full coverage, click here.

Where to see live cricket?

The match's exclusive live coverage will be provided by India Vs South Africa series' official broadcaster, Star Sports Network. Star Sports will broadcast the series in seven different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla.

Which TV channels to watch live?

The TV channels will broadcast the match are Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where to see live streaming?

For live streaming, log into HOTSTAR from desktop or download the APP for your mobile experience.

Who are the commentators?

Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir

Telugu: Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopal Rao, Kalyana Krishna, C Venkatesh, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Sujith Somasundar, Akhil Balachandra, Srinivas Murthy, GK Anil Kumar

Tamil: Hemang Badani, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Arun Venugopal, VB Chandrasekhar, P Muthu Pandian, Laxmipathy Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Russel Arnold

Bengali: Boria Majumdar, Snehashish Ganguly, Shathira Jesy, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjeeb M, Debashish Dutta, Saurasish Lahirir, Joydeep Mukherjee

World Feed Commentators: Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Karthik, L Siva, Harsha Bhogle, Graeme Smith & Shaun Pollock

Full schedule of India vs South Africa series:

1st T20 - September 15, Dharamsala (starts 7 PM IST)

2nd T20 - September 18, Chandigarh (starts 7PM IST)

3rd T20 - September 22, Bengaluru (starts 7 PM IST)

1st Test - From October 2, Visakhapatnam (starts 9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test - From October 10, Pune (starts 9:30 AM IST)

3rd Test - From October 19, Ranchi (starts 9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI - Dharamsala, March 12, 2020

2nd ODI - Lucknow, March 15, 2020

3rd ODI - Kolkata, March 18, 2020