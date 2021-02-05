February 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Can Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan To Safety

PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Can Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan To Safety

Catch the Day 2 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Can Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan To Safety
Babar Azam led Pakistan fightback against South Africa on Day 1.
Courtesy: Twitter
PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Can Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan To Safety
outlookindia.com
2021-02-05T08:16:17+05:30

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 against South Africa on a rain-hit first day of the second cricket test on Thursday. Pakistan lost three wickets for just one run and were reduced to 22-3 in a promising first session for the Proteas on day one. Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 while Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls. The rain washed out the last session. Catch the Day 2 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.

Day 1 ReportLive Scorecard | Cricket News



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 1st Test, Day 1: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Give ENG Steady Start

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Babar Azam Quinton de Kock Rawalpindi, Pakistan PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket Sports ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos