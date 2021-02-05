Babar Azam and Fawad Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 against South Africa on a rain-hit first day of the second cricket test on Thursday. Pakistan lost three wickets for just one run and were reduced to 22-3 in a promising first session for the Proteas on day one. Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 while Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls. The rain washed out the last session. Catch the Day 2 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.



