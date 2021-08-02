Live, Indians At Tokyo Olympics On August 3: Spotlight on Men's Hockey Semis, Wrestler Sonam Malik

With Tokyo Olympics in its final week, India's medal hopes are narrowing down to hockey, wrestling, athletics and boxing. On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the Indian men's hockey team which takes on world champion Belgium in a Tokyo 2020 semifinal match. India begin their wrestling campaign with rookie Sonam Malik. The big guns Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia start later in the week. After the runners drew a blank, India's hopes will now rely on javelin and short put where Annu Rani and Tajinder Singh Toor start with the qualifiers. Follow live updates of Indians at Tokyo Olympics here. India have three medals so far. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 3 SCHEDULE|NEWS)





The men's hockey team is playing an Olympic semifinal after the 1972 Munich Olympics. Although India won gold in the 1980 Moscow Games, there were no semifinals with the top two among six nations playing the final after a round-robin league.



Belgium are the current world champions and have been the most prolific team in Tokyo 2020 but India have been remarkably gritty. The way Manpreet Singh's team has rebounded after a 7-1 drubbing against Australia in a group match has been truly magnificent. In the quarterfinals, India had beaten Great Britain 3-1 while Belgium came back to beat Spain by a similar scoreline.



India's wrestling campaign starts with the prodigious Sonam Malik taking the mat in the 62 kg Round of 16. Sonam had got the better of Sakshi Malik, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, to make the Indian squad for Tokyo 2020. She has a tough opener against Asian Championships silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia.



Women's national record holder (63.24 metres) Annu Rani will test her javelin throwing skills on the Olympics stage for the first time. Annu also has a tough first round against Rio 2016 gold medallist Sara Kolak of Croatia. Kolak's best is 68.43m.

